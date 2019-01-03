Halo JamesUK pop group. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1991
Halo James
1988
Halo James Biography (Wikipedia)
Halo James were a British pop group active from 1988 to 1991. They are best known for their hit single, "Could Have Told You So", which reached number 6 in the UK Singles Chart in 1990.
Halo James Tracks
Could Have Told You So
Baby
Wanted
