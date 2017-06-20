Stephanie DosenBorn 12 May 1973
Stephanie Dosen
1973-05-12
Stephanie Dosen Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Dosen (born May 12, 1973) is an American singer-songwriter, knitwear designer and member of the band Snowbird. She was raised in Wisconsin. Her songs have been featured on the soundtracks of the TV shows Dawson's Creek, NUMB3RS and Party of Five.
Stephanie Dosen Tracks
Within You Without You
Stephanie Dosen
Within You Without You
Within You Without You
Last played on
Only Getting Better
Stephanie Dosen
Only Getting Better
Vinalhaven Harbour
Stephanie Dosen
Vinalhaven Harbour
Escape From a Covered Wagon
Stephanie Dosen
Escape From a Covered Wagon
Owl In The Dark 6 Music Session 10/07/2007
Stephanie Dosen
Owl In The Dark 6 Music Session 10/07/2007
Owl In The Dark 6 Music Session 10/07/2007
Last played on
Only Getting Better 6 Music Session 10/07/2007
Stephanie Dosen
Only Getting Better 6 Music Session 10/07/2007
Owl In The Dark
Stephanie Dosen
Owl In The Dark
Owl In The Dark
Last played on
This Joy
Stephanie Dosen
This Joy
This Joy
Last played on
