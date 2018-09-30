Lorenzo GhielmiBorn 1 September 1959
Lorenzo Ghielmi
1959-09-01
Lorenzo Ghielmi Biography
Lorenzo Ghielmi (born in Milan on 1 September 1959) is an Italian organist and harpsichordist.
He teaches old music at the Accademia Internazionale della Musica in Milan and at the "Schola Cantorum Basiliensis" in Basel. He was professor in Trossingen and at the Hochschule für Musik in Lübeck too. Ghielmi also played with Ensemble Il Giardino Armonico (in the first recordings). Ghielmi combines his concert activities with a Musicology. He has published works by Girolamo Frescobaldi.
Les Langueurs Tendres H 110
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Ricercar a 3 from the Musical Offering (BWV.1079)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fundamenta ejus - motet for 4 voices [1581]
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Sicut cervus - motet for 4 voices [1581]
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Stelle Averse In Cielo Armatevi
Francesco Ballarotti
Organ Concerto in A major HWV 296
George Frideric Handel
Das Musikalische Opfer, BWV 1079: II. Ricercar a 3 voci
Johann Sebastian Bach
Annum per annum
Arvo Pärt
BERNARDO PASQUINI: Due Arie
Lorenzo Ghielmi
Prelude (Fantasia) in A minor (BWV.922)
Johann Sebastian Bach
