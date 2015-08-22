Chauncey MorehouseBorn 11 March 1902. Died 31 October 1980
Chauncey Morehouse
1902-03-11
Chauncey Morehouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Chauncey Morehouse (March 11, 1902 – October 31, 1980) was an American jazz drummer.
I Cover The Waterfront
Annette Hanshaw
I Cover The Waterfront
I Cover The Waterfront
Last played on
At The Jazz Band Ball
Bill Rank
At The Jazz Band Ball
At The Jazz Band Ball
Composer
Last played on
Stormy Weather
The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Last played on
Sorry
Bix Beiderbecke & Bix Beiderbecke
Sorry
Sorry
Performer
Last played on
Three Blind Mice
Frankie Trumbauer
Three Blind Mice
Three Blind Mice
Last played on
I'm Coming Virginia
Bix Beiderbecke
I'm Coming Virginia
I'm Coming Virginia
Last played on
I'm Coming Virginia
Bix Beiderbecke
I'm Coming Virginia
I'm Coming Virginia
Last played on
