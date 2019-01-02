Guys ’n’ DollsFormed 1974. Disbanded 1985
Guys ’n’ Dolls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060wvtg.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/398f2c62-ef2a-48a7-a968-1e6617db90af
Guys ’n’ Dolls Biography (Wikipedia)
Guys 'n' Dolls were a UK pop group made up of a three girl/three boy line-up. In the mid-1970s, they scored UK top ten hits with the singles "There's a Whole Lot of Loving" and "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me". They found further success in Holland in the late 1970s where they had a number one hit with "You're My World".
