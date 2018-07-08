The KidsThe Sesame Street Kids
The Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/398e1c8f-6706-4b84-a1fe-92d58549eeec
The Kids Tracks
Sort by
Doin' What Comes Natur'lly
Bernadette Peters
Doin' What Comes Natur'lly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doin' What Comes Natur'lly
Last played on
Sesame Street
The Kids
Sesame Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sesame Street
Last played on
The Kids Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist