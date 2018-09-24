Robert ParsonsBorn 1535. Died 1572
Robert Parsons
1535
Robert Parsons Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Parsons (ca. 1535 – January 1571/2) was an English composer of the Tudor period who was active during the reigns of King Edward VI, Queen Mary I and Queen Elizabeth I. He is noted for his compositions of church music.
Ave Maria for 5 voices
In nomine
Ave Maria à 5
Pour down, you powers devine
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Deliver me from mine enemies
The Song Called Trumpets (from the Baldwin Partbooks)
Nunc Dimittis: The Great Service
Magnificat: The Great Service
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Libera me Domine
Peccantem me quotidie
Mr Parsons His Songe
In Nomine IV à 7; The Song called Trumpets à 6
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Deliver me from my enemies
In Nomine No. 3 a 5 (feat. Phantasm)
Domine, quis habitabit?
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Deliver me from mine enemies
Nunc Dimittis: First Service
Magnificat: First Service
Domine, quis habitabit
