The Flowers of Hell are a trans-Atlantic experimental orchestra made up of a revolving line-up of 16 or so independent musicians based in Toronto and London. Their largely instrumental sound builds bridges between classical music and post rock, shoegaze, space rock, and drone music, often resulting in their being described as an orchestral extension of the work of The Velvet Underground and Spacemen 3.

Led by synesthete composer Greg Jarvis, much of their repertoire is an exploration of the timbre-to-shape synesthesia that causes Jarvis to involuntarily perceive all sounds as floating abstract visual forms.

The group's music has been championed by Lou Reed, Kevin Shields (My Bloody Valentine), Pete 'Sonic Boom' Kember (Spacemen 3) who mentored the group through the creation of their debut album, and numerous others. They have had positive coverage from media including Rolling Stone, NME, Pitchfork, and BBC Radio.