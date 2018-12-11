Timothy RobertsConductor and keyboardist
Timothy Roberts
Canzon in echo duodecimi toni a 10 (1597)
Giovanni Gabrieli
Cornish Dance; Irish Dance; Scottish Dance
William Brade
Resonet in laudibus; Quem pastores laudavere (Christmas Mass)
Michael Praetorius
Saul: Symphony - mvts 1 - 4
George Frideric Handel
Sonata in D, Op.4 No.4
William Herschel
Sonata in D, Op 4 No 4
William Herschel
L' Amato segreto
Barbara Strozzi
The Lark Sings High In The Cornfield For Voice And Keyboard
Thomas (1) Linley, Timothy Roberts & Emma Kirkby
Pavan and Galliard - "Lord Strafford"
Thomas Tomkins
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-30
30
Jul
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
