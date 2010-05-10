Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail RidersFormed 2004
Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders
2004
Biography
Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders is a band founded by Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters. Hawkins is the drummer and vocalist for the trio. Other band members include Chris Chaney on bass and Gannin Arnold on guitar. Chaney and Hawkins had previously been in Alanis Morissette's tour band 'Sexual Chocolate'.
Tracks
Way Down
