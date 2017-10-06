M.I.ADetroit techno/electro artist Raphael Merriweathers Jr.
M.I.A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/397c165b-aadc-412f-ac6d-df9faa82161c
M.I.A Tracks
Sort by
Boyz (D-DOTs Remix)
M.I.A
Boyz (D-DOTs Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vyg02.jpglink
Boyz (D-DOTs Remix)
Last played on
Exodus x The Golden Cage (Henry Saiz Bootleg) (feat. The Weeknd)
M.I.A
Exodus x The Golden Cage (Henry Saiz Bootleg) (feat. The Weeknd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034635g.jpglink
Exodus x The Golden Cage (Henry Saiz Bootleg) (feat. The Weeknd)
VS Artist
Last played on
Swords (Bad Royale Remix)
M.I.A
Swords (Bad Royale Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg657.jpglink
Swords (Bad Royale Remix)
Last played on
Goals
M.I.A
Goals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goals
Last played on
Go Off (Chart Edit)
M.I.A
Go Off (Chart Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Off (Chart Edit)
Last played on
YALA (Bro Safari & Valentino Khan Remix)
M.I.A
YALA (Bro Safari & Valentino Khan Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
YALA (Bro Safari & Valentino Khan Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Paper Planes (Phibes remix)
M.I.A
Paper Planes (Phibes remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paper Planes (Phibes remix)
Last played on
Dynasty (Elephante Remix)
MIA
Dynasty (Elephante Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dynasty (Elephante Remix)
Last played on
Temple (Prismo Remix) (feat. M.I.A & G-Dragon)
Baauer
Temple (Prismo Remix) (feat. M.I.A & G-Dragon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Temple (Prismo Remix) (feat. M.I.A & G-Dragon)
Last played on
Double Bubble Trouble
M.I.A
Double Bubble Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Bubble Trouble
Last played on
Bird Flu
M.I.A.
Bird Flu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ys769.jpglink
Bird Flu
Last played on
Show Me Your Gold
M.I.A
Show Me Your Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Me Your Gold
Last played on
Bring The Noise
M.I.A
Bring The Noise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring The Noise
Last played on
Bring Da Noize
M.I.A
Bring Da Noize
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Da Noize
Last played on
Bites Our B*rka (Spenda C Remix)
M.I.A
Bites Our B*rka (Spenda C Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby
M.I.A
Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby
Last played on
Tamil Beat Munchi
M.I.A
Tamil Beat Munchi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tamil Beat Munchi
Last played on
Sunflowers
M.I.A
Sunflowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunflowers
Last played on
Tell Me Why
M.I.A
Tell Me Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me Why
Last played on
Xxxo
M.I.A
Xxxo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwhjc.jpglink
Xxxo
Last played on
Born Free
M.I.A
Born Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born Free
Performer
Last played on
Paper Planes
M.I.A.
Paper Planes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdbk.jpglink
Paper Planes
Last played on
Back to artist