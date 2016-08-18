Sy SmithBorn 18 February 1978
Sy Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/397a83c7-9e02-4b12-a409-81285717fd15
Sy Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Sy Olivia Smith-Peterson (born February 18, 1978) is an American singer, songwriter and actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sy Smith Tracks
Sort by
Personal Paradise
Sy Smith
Personal Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Personal Paradise
Last played on
Crazy You
Sy Smith
Crazy You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy You
Last played on
Nights Feel Like Getting Down
Sy Smith
Nights Feel Like Getting Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nights Feel Like Getting Down
Last played on
Sy Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist