Jordan Mark Witzigreuter (born November 14, 1989), known professionally as The Ready Set, is an American singer-songwriter from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is the lead vocalist and sole member of the act, using a backup band while on tour. Witzigreuter created The Ready Set in the basement of his childhood home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He has released four studio albums Tantrum Castle, I'm Alive, I'm Dreaming, The Bad & The Better, and I Will Be Nothing Without Your Love, five extended plays and seven singles. Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz signed The Ready Set to his label Decaydance Records, in 2009. He is currently with Hopeless Records.

He is best known for the commercially successful single "Love Like Woe" from his major label debut I'm Alive, I'm Dreaming. His follow-up EP, Feel Good Now, was released on October 11, 2011 on Sire Records. He released another extended play, Sorry Sorry, as a preview of his new album in 2013. The rest of his third studio album, now titled The Bad & The Better, was released on May 27, 2014. He released his single, "Trash Talking Love" with Kitty Pryde, in August 2014. His last tour was Vans Warped Tour 2014, he has since announced a fall coheadling tour with Metro Station and The Downtown Fiction. Witzigreuter announced that he has signed with Hopeless Records and has released a fourth studio album titled I Will Be Nothing Without Your Love. It was released on April 8, 2016.