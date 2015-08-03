Jonathan T. Stone (born 1983 in Derby, England) is a British poet. He is the author of two books and three pamphlets of poetry, and the co-editor of numerous collaborative small press poetry anthologies published by Sidekick Books. His poems have been published in The Sunday Times, Poetry Review , Poetry London and The Rialto (poetry magazine), among others.

He graduated with a BA in English Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia in 2004. He won an Eric Gregory Award in 2012.