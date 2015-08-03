Jon StoneUK Poet Jonathan T. Stone. Born 1983
Jon Stone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039qb23.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/397938f8-9765-46cd-aeb3-d8aa5b0e320d
Jon Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan T. Stone (born 1983 in Derby, England) is a British poet. He is the author of two books and three pamphlets of poetry, and the co-editor of numerous collaborative small press poetry anthologies published by Sidekick Books. His poems have been published in The Sunday Times, Poetry Review , Poetry London and The Rialto (poetry magazine), among others.
He graduated with a BA in English Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia in 2004. He won an Eric Gregory Award in 2012.
The Wind Outside
The Wind Outside
The Wind Outside
Ash
Ash
Ash
Dust
Dust
Dust
Mud
Mud
Mud
Steam
Steam
Steam
Jon Stone and Abigail Parry - Obliteration Fugue
Jon Stone and Abigail Parry - Obliteration Fugue
Jon Stone and Abigail Parry - Obliteration Fugue
