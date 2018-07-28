PremeFormerly P. Reign. Born 8 January 1986
Preme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39792e67-a336-4842-9ed6-39854c6c8ff0
Preme Biography (Wikipedia)
Raynford Humphrey (born January 8, 1986), better known by his stage name Preme (formerly P Reign), is a Canadian rapper, producer, singer and songwriter. He is currently signed to Reps Up Records and RCA Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Preme Tracks
Sort by
Jackie Chan (Sebastian Perez Remix) (feat. Post Malone & Preme)
Tiësto
Jackie Chan (Sebastian Perez Remix) (feat. Post Malone & Preme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fjqbk.jpglink
Jackie Chan (Sebastian Perez Remix) (feat. Post Malone & Preme)
Remix Artist
Last played on
DNF (feat. Drake & Future)
Preme
DNF (feat. Drake & Future)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
DNF (feat. Drake & Future)
Last played on
DnF (eSenTRIK Remix) (feat. Drake & Future)
Preme
DnF (eSenTRIK Remix) (feat. Drake & Future)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
DnF (eSenTRIK Remix) (feat. Drake & Future)
Last played on
On A Wave
Preme
On A Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Wave
Last played on
Dipped In Gold (feat. T.I. & Young Thug)
Preme
Dipped In Gold (feat. T.I. & Young Thug)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmbw.jpglink
Dipped In Gold (feat. T.I. & Young Thug)
Last played on
Schemin Up (feat. Drake & Preme)
OB OBrien
Schemin Up (feat. Drake & Preme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
Schemin Up (feat. Drake & Preme)
Last played on
Realest In The City (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Meek Mill)
Preme
Realest In The City (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Meek Mill)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6v3.jpglink
Realest In The City (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Meek Mill)
Last played on
Yes We Faded
Keys N Krates
Yes We Faded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1b41.jpglink
Yes We Faded
Last played on
Preme Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist