Herman Bellstedt
1858-02-12
Herman Bellstedt Biography (Wikipedia)
Herman Bellstedt (February 12, 1858, Bremen – June 8, 1926, San Francisco) was a well-known American cornet soloist.
Napoli, Air and Variations for brass band
Napoli
Napoli (arranged Andy Owensen)
