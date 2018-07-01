Siddharth VipinComposer and Actor
Siddharth Vipin
Siddharth Vipin Biography (Wikipedia)
Siddharth Vipin is an Indian music composer, who mainly produces film scores and soundtracks in the Tamil film industry. He has also featured in films as an actor, notably in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013) and Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham (2014)
Siddharth Vipin Tracks
Ambala Item
Guru
Ambala Item
Ambala Item
Last played on
