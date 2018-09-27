Egyptian Hip HopManchester quartet. Formed 2008
Egyptian Hip Hop
2008
Egyptian Hip Hop Biography (Wikipedia)
Egyptian Hip Hop are an English indie rock band, formed in Greater Manchester in 2008. Their debut EP, "Some Reptiles Grew Wings" was released 20 September 2010 through the Hit Club record label. Their debut album "Good Dont Sleep" was released in the UK on 22 October 2012 through R&S Records
Egyptian Hip Hop Tracks
Middle Name Period
Yoro Diallo (6 Music Session, 22 Nov 2012)
S Y H (6 Music Session, 22 Nov 2012)
White Falls (6 Music Session, 22 Nov 2012)
One Eyed King (6 Music Session, 22 Nov 2012)
Native
Pearl Sound
Tobago
Yoro Diallo
White Falls
One Eyed King
Yoro Diallo (Lone Remix)
Yoro
Syh
