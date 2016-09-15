Thomas Fehlmann (born 1957 in Zürich, Switzerland), is a Swiss-born composer/producer who lives in Berlin, Germany, and has been active in electronic music as far back as the 1980s. He is currently active on the Kompakt record label based in Germany. He is an on and off member of such groups as Sun Electric and The Orb.

Notable releases include Visions of Blah on the Kompakt label, The Orb's 2004 Bicycles and Tricycles, and 2010's Gute Luft album soundtrack to the TV documentary 24H Berlin.

His 2007 album Honigpumpe was rated 8.6 on the Pitchfork Media music review site.