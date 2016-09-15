Thomas FehlmannBorn 1957
Thomas Fehlmann
1957
Thomas Fehlmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Fehlmann (born 1957 in Zürich, Switzerland), is a Swiss-born composer/producer who lives in Berlin, Germany, and has been active in electronic music as far back as the 1980s. He is currently active on the Kompakt record label based in Germany. He is an on and off member of such groups as Sun Electric and The Orb.
Notable releases include Visions of Blah on the Kompakt label, The Orb's 2004 Bicycles and Tricycles, and 2010's Gute Luft album soundtrack to the TV documentary 24H Berlin.
His 2007 album Honigpumpe was rated 8.6 on the Pitchfork Media music review site.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Fehlmann Tracks
Whisper
Teamworx
Whisper
Whisper
Last played on
Recall
Thomas Fehlmann
Recall
Recall
Performer
Last played on
Wasser Im Fluss (Soulphiction Mix)
Thomas Fehlmann
Wasser Im Fluss (Soulphiction Mix)
Wasser Im Fluss (Soulphiction Mix)
Last played on
Simply the Best - Flowing Remix LR
Mike Chapman / Holly Knight & Gudrun Gut
Simply the Best - Flowing Remix LR
Simply the Best - Flowing Remix LR
Composer
Last played on
Tree
Thomas Fehlmann
Tree
Tree
Last played on
Darkspark
Thomas Fehlmann
Darkspark
Darkspark
Last played on
Luftbus Mcned
Thomas Fehlmann
Luftbus Mcned
Luftbus Mcned
Last played on
