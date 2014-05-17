Mama KinDanielle Caruana
Mama Kin
Mama Kin Biography (Wikipedia)
Danielle Caruana, known professionally as Mama Kin, is an Australian singer-songwriter. She has released two albums, Beat and Holler and The Magician's Daughter. She lives with her family in Fremantle.
Mama Kin Tracks
One Too Many (Live In Session)
One Too Many (Live In Session)
One Too Many (Live In Session)
Rescue
Rescue
Rescue
Mrs Operator
Mrs Operator
Mrs Operator
