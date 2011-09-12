Jeremy Hickey (also known as Rarely Seen Above Ground—abbreviated as R.S.A.G.—) is an Irish multi-instrumentalist from Kilkenny. He has three albums: Rarely Seen Above Ground (2007) Organic Sampler (2008) and Be It Right Or Wrong (2010). "Rotate" EP (2013).

Following a performance at Electric Picnic in 2008, he appeared on the television series Other Voices. The double album Organic Sampler received a Choice Music Prize nomination for Irish Album of the Year 2008 in 2009. Hickey later appeared on the interactive music television programme The Raw Sessions, reaching the final where he lost to The Infomatics. He has performed at several music festivals, including Castlepalooza, Electric Picnic and Oxegen and is rumoured to be "one of the most innovative and astonishing Irish musicians around".

He came thirteenth in a list of "The 50 Best Irish Acts Right Now" published by The Irish Times in April 2009.