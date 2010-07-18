Dianna AgronBorn 30 April 1986
Dianna Agron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/396dbe85-f6fb-47f4-88a0-417e2b0b705e
Dianna Agron Biography (Wikipedia)
Dianna Elise Agron (born April 30, 1986) is an American actress, singer, and dancer. In 2006, Agron made her television debut as Jessica Grant on CSI: NY. From 2006 to 2007, Agron had recurring roles on Veronica Mars as Jenny Budosh, and Heroes as Debbie Marshall.
In 2009, Agron was cast as Quinn Fabray on the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee. Agron has appeared in the films The Hunters (2011), I Am Number Four (2011), The Family (2013), Zipper (2015), Bare (2015), and Novitiate (2017).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dianna Agron Tracks
Sort by
You Keep Me Hangin' On
Dianna Agron
You Keep Me Hangin' On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Keep Me Hangin' On
Last played on
Back to artist