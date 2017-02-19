Shorty the PresidentDub reggae artist
Shorty the President
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/396d1663-8765-4381-b8ec-2bc7cf92d841
Shorty the President Tracks
Sort by
President Mash Up The Resident
Shorty the President
President Mash Up The Resident
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jestering
Shorty the President
Jestering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jestering
Last played on
Shorty the President Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
Lethal Bizzle Reveals Jay Z's Lost Grime Verse?!?
-
Lethal Bizzle makes a shocking revelation about his break out solo track and Jay Z...
-
Lethal Bizzle’s early inspiration
-
Lethal Bizzle
-
Skepta wins the Mercury Prize 2016
-
Mercurys 2016 Winner : Skepta
-
Skepta - That's Not Me
-
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
-
Skepta - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Back to artist