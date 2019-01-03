Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe (born February 6, 1993), known mononymously as Tinashe, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress and model. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Tinashe moved to Los Angeles as a child to pursue a career in entertainment. Her notable roles included as a motion-capture model in the animated film The Polar Express (2004) and recurring roles in Out of Jimmy's Head (2007–2008) and Two and a Half Men (2008–2009).

Between 2007 and 2011, Tinashe was a member of the girl group the Stunners. Following their disbandment, she released the positively-reviewed self-recorded mixtapes In Case We Die (2012) and Reverie (2012). Following their success, Tinashe signed with RCA Records and released her third mixtape, Black Water (2013). Her debut single, "2 On", reached number one on the Rhythmic airplay chart, and peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut studio album, Aquarius (2014), was noted by music critics as one of the most “solid” debuts by a new female artist in years. The album garnered her nominations for Soul Train and BET Awards. Her collaboration with Snakehips and Chance the Rapper, "All My Friends", won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song in 2016. Tinashe's second studio album Nightride (2016) reached number 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in the US. Joyride (2018), her third studio album, peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 chart and reached number 6 on the UK R&B Albums chart. Tinashe describes her music as "rhythmic pop" that explores the genres of alternative R&B, pop, and hip hop. In 2018, Tinashe joined the Dancing with the Stars cast as a contestant.