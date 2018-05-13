RLUS R&B artist Robert Lavelle Huggar. Born 2 April 1977
RL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39673f40-8aac-4ca9-b44c-c1a0a0a04cc4
RL Tracks
Sort by
Got Me A Model (feat. Erick Sermon)
RL
Got Me A Model (feat. Erick Sermon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkyc.jpglink
Got Me A Model (feat. Erick Sermon)
Last played on
He Don't Deserve
RL
He Don't Deserve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Don't Deserve
Last played on
RL Links
Back to artist