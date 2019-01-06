Arthur Nayyar (Urdu: آرتھر نیّر‬‎), (14 April 1955 – 11 November 2016), commonly known as A. Nayyar (Urdu: اے نیّر ‬‎), was a Pakistani film playback singer. He started his career in 1974 with a duet song. Nayyar always claimed famous singer Ahmed Rushdi as an important contributor to his career as he learned film playback singing from Rushdi. Nayyar and Akhlaq Ahmed remained dominant playback singers of the Pakistani film industry in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s.