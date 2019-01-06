A. NayyarBorn 17 September 1950. Died 10 November 2016
A. Nayyar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3965d21e-495f-43c3-8c3c-802fdb458dfa
A. Nayyar Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Nayyar (Urdu: آرتھر نیّر), (14 April 1955 – 11 November 2016), commonly known as A. Nayyar (Urdu: اے نیّر ), was a Pakistani film playback singer. He started his career in 1974 with a duet song. Nayyar always claimed famous singer Ahmed Rushdi as an important contributor to his career as he learned film playback singing from Rushdi. Nayyar and Akhlaq Ahmed remained dominant playback singers of the Pakistani film industry in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A. Nayyar Tracks
Sort by
Zambo Zambo
Tafo
Zambo Zambo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022kg5b.jpglink
Zambo Zambo
Last played on
Back to artist