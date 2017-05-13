ArtsvikBorn 21 October 1984
Artsvik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04yn3mz.jpg
1984-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/396420c1-18b8-4217-bbb9-40f5d949e446
Artsvik Biography (Wikipedia)
Artsvik Harutyunyan (Armenian: Արծվիկ Հարությունյան; Russian: Арцвик Арутюнян; born 21 October 1984), better known as simply Artsvik, is a Russian-Armenian singer and songwriter. She represented Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Fly with Me" finishing in 18th place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Artsvik Performances & Interviews
Artsvik Tracks
Sort by
Fly With Me (Armenia)
Artsvik
Fly With Me (Armenia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j9xn.jpglink
Fly With Me (Armenia)
Last played on
Fly With Me
Artsvik
Fly With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j9zq.jpglink
Fly With Me
Lyricist
Last played on
Back to artist