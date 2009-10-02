Bullets and OctaneFormed 2004
Bullets and Octane
2004
Bullets and Octane Biography (Wikipedia)
Bullets and Octane are a hard rock band originally from St. Louis, Missouri and now based in Southern California (as referenced in the song "Cancer California"). They originate from the band Ultrafink (which released one album titled Carbotrolly, currently out of print). The band has been touring in Europe and North America since December 31, 1998, playing as a support band for Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Eagles of Death Metal and Flogging Molly, CKY (band), amongst others, as well as headlining their own tours.
Bullets and Octane Tracks
I'm Alive
Bullets and Octane
I'm Alive
I'm Alive
Upcoming Events
27
May
2019
Bullets and Octane, The Wildhearts, The Virginmarys, A Joker's Rage, Bad Pollyanna, Digital Criminals, Falling Red, Hellbound Hearts, Kickin' Valentina, Massive, Naked Six, Razorbats, Rival Bones, The Black Bullets, The Idol Dead, The King Lot, Tomorrow is lost, Trucker Diablo, Witchtripper and Theia
Lincolnshire Showground, Doncaster, UK
