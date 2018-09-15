Mighty Joe YoungBorn 23 September 1927. Died 27 March 1999
Mighty Joe Young
1927-09-23
Mighty Joe Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Young Jr. (September 23, 1927 – March 24, 1999), known as Mighty Joe Young, was an American Chicago blues guitarist.
