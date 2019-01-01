Monster BobbyBorn 16 May 1981
Monster Bobby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3961f79e-3e46-4ee7-a2f6-ae8f3f73abc4
Monster Bobby Biography (Wikipedia)
Monster Bobby (born Robert William Barry, 1981) is an English singer-songwriter and actor, best known as the creator of and guitarist for the indie pop girl group The Pipettes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Monster Bobby Tracks
Sort by
Monster Bobby Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist