NoxagtFormed 1999
Noxagt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/395c9477-d932-47c2-b91f-f20ff7c7e0a7
Noxagt Biography (Wikipedia)
Noxagt is a Norwegian noise rock band. It started as a Kjetil Brandsdal solo project in 1999, but was expanded to a power trio in 2002, with Brandsdal on bass, Nils Erga on viola and Jan Christian L. Kyvik on drums. Erga was replaced by Anders Hana on electric guitar in 2005.
Noxagt have a unique sound, which possibly stems from its members' involvement in diverse musical projects. Hana also plays with MoHa, Ultralyd and the Ingebrigt Flaten Quintet. Brandsdal also plays bass in Ultralyd and Hellfire. Kyvik plays guitar in Hellfire.
Noxagt is currently not signed to Load Records. A new record, entitled Brutage, was released 15 March 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noxagt Tracks
Sort by
Kling No Klokka
Noxagt
Kling No Klokka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kling No Klokka
Last played on
Noxagt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist