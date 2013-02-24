Noxagt is a Norwegian noise rock band. It started as a Kjetil Brandsdal solo project in 1999, but was expanded to a power trio in 2002, with Brandsdal on bass, Nils Erga on viola and Jan Christian L. Kyvik on drums. Erga was replaced by Anders Hana on electric guitar in 2005.

Noxagt have a unique sound, which possibly stems from its members' involvement in diverse musical projects. Hana also plays with MoHa, Ultralyd and the Ingebrigt Flaten Quintet. Brandsdal also plays bass in Ultralyd and Hellfire. Kyvik plays guitar in Hellfire.

Noxagt is currently not signed to Load Records. A new record, entitled Brutage, was released 15 March 2014.