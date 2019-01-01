Willie "Too Big" HallBorn 8 August 1950
Willie "Too Big" Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/395a35fb-3470-4c42-b66c-432c072120c0
Willie "Too Big" Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Clarence Hall (born August 8, 1950) is an American drummer best known for his work with Isaac Hayes, and as a member of the Blues Brothers band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willie "Too Big" Hall Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist