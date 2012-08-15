Sound of Guns are an alternative rock band from Liverpool, England formed in 2008. Discovered by BBC Introducing the band went on to sign with independent record label Distiller Records through which they released their debut album What Came From Fire on 28 June 2010 and second album Angels and Enemies on 5 March 2012.

In early 2012 the band announced a full UK and European tour to coincide with the release of their second album.