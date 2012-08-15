Sound of GunsFormed 2008. Disbanded 2013
Sound of Guns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2hz.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39592c8d-1498-4d24-b0c2-b74650326b8d
Sound of Guns Biography (Wikipedia)
Sound of Guns are an alternative rock band from Liverpool, England formed in 2008. Discovered by BBC Introducing the band went on to sign with independent record label Distiller Records through which they released their debut album What Came From Fire on 28 June 2010 and second album Angels and Enemies on 5 March 2012.
In early 2012 the band announced a full UK and European tour to coincide with the release of their second album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sound of Guns Tracks
Sort by
Architects
Sound of Guns
Architects
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hz.jpglink
Architects
Last played on
Sometimes
Sound of Guns
Sometimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hz.jpglink
Sometimes
Last played on
Silicon
Sound of Guns
Silicon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hz.jpglink
Silicon
Last played on
Breakwater
Sound of Guns
Breakwater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hz.jpglink
Breakwater
Last played on
Elementary of Youth
Sound of Guns
Elementary of Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hz.jpglink
Elementary of Youth
Last played on
Alcatraz
Sound of Guns
Alcatraz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hz.jpglink
Alcatraz
Last played on
Architects / Lightspeed
Sound of Guns
Architects / Lightspeed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hz.jpglink
Architects / Lightspeed
Last played on
Sound of Guns Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist