Barrientos
Barrientos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3955c81a-3cfc-4469-b640-be401e9e5020
Barrientos Tracks
Sort by
So Serious - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Illyus
So Serious - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Serious - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Last played on
Have No Fear
Illyus
Have No Fear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l8n9f.jpglink
Have No Fear
Last played on
Ballin'
Illyus
Ballin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballin'
Last played on
Retrospect (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Kokiri
Retrospect (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l0qt3.jpglink
Retrospect (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Last played on
Ballin (Original Mix)
Barrientos
Ballin (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballin (Original Mix)
Last played on
Guided Light
Illyus
Guided Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guided Light
Last played on
Ballin'
C - Ballin
Ballin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballin'
Last played on
Ballin (feat. Barrientos)
Illyus
Ballin (feat. Barrientos)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballin (feat. Barrientos)
Last played on
Do Anything You Wanna (feat. Barrientos)
Illyus
Do Anything You Wanna (feat. Barrientos)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tn932.jpglink
Do Anything You Wanna (feat. Barrientos)
Last played on
Do You Anything You Wanna (feat. Barrientos)
Illyus
Do You Anything You Wanna (feat. Barrientos)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Anything You Wanna (feat. Barrientos)
Last played on
The Times We Shared (feat. Barrientos)
Illyus
The Times We Shared (feat. Barrientos)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Times We Shared (feat. Barrientos)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Barrientos
Back to artist