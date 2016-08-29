Monrose was a German pop girl group, first established in November 2006. Formed on the fifth installment of the German adaption of the international television talent show Popstars on the ProSieben network, the trio consisted of singers Mandy Capristo, Senna Guemmour, and Bahar Kızıl. They were signed to Starwatch Music and released their debut album Temptation December 2006. It achieved major success throughout Central Europe, selling more than a 600,000 copies combined and produced two singles, including number-one breakthrough hit "Shame" and "Even Heaven Cries."

Their second studio album, Strictly Physical, was released in September 2007 following the release of their second chart-topper "Hot Summer", and certified double gold the next year. The group's third studio album I Am was released in October 2008, followed by a fourth album named Ladylike in June 2010, which produced their final top ten entry "Like a Lady." The group became one of the few German reality television acts to achieve continued success, amassing sales in excess of three million records. In November 2010, it was announced that the group would split up in 2011, with each member stating that they would pursue their own solo projects.