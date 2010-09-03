TonettaBorn 15 February 1949
Tonetta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/394fd83f-b644-4526-9057-5d3b65fa4bf0
Tonetta Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony "Tony" Jeffrey (born February 15, 1949), better known by his stage name Tonetta, is a Canadian musician. He is known for his song "Pressure Zone". As of July 2017 the music video has been viewed over 2 million times on YouTube.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tonetta Tracks
Sort by
My Bro
Tonetta
My Bro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Bro
Last played on
Tonetta Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist