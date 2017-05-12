Tekla BądarzewskaPolish classical composer. Born 1834. Died 29 October 1861
Tekla Bądarzewska
1834
Tekla Bądarzewska Biography (Wikipedia)
Tekla Bądarzewska-Baranowska (1829/1834 – 29 September 1861) was a Polish composer.
Bądarzewska was born in 1829 in Mława or 1834 in Warsaw. She married Jan Baranowski and they had five children in their nine years of marriage. Bądarzewska-Baranowska died on 29 September 1861 in Warsaw. Her grave in the Powązki Cemetery features a young woman with a roll of sheet music titled La prière d'une vierge. One of her daughters, Bronisława, was enrolled at the Warsaw Institute of Music in 1875. A crater on Venus is named after her.
In 2016, she appeared as one half of a pop idol duo with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in an anime series, Classicaloid. She was portrayed by Mao Ichimichi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tekla Bądarzewska Tracks
The Maiden's Prayer
Tekla Bądarzewska
The maiden's prayer (Op.4)
Tekla Bądarzewska
The Maiden's Prayer
Tekla Bądarzewska
