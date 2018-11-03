Maylee Todd is a Canadian independent musician, performance artist, producer, creative powerhouse based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

She released her first solo album, Choose Your Own Adventure 2010, and her second record Escapology 2013 on the Do Right Music label. "Baby's Got It" reached number 10 on the Billboard charts throughout Japan. Todd has much success in Japan and has performed on the Billboard Live Stage and CrossOver Jazz Fest.

Todd is a producer, songwriter and performer. Todd's music covers a wide variety of genres including pop, indie-rock, soul, jazz, electronic, experimental and bossa nova. She has a taste for exotic instruments, and sequencers such as the Paraguayan harp, and tenori-on and is further distinguished as a stage performer by her flair for comedy and the dramatic arts. She has been known to be diverse always showcasing her creative palette. The single "Aerobics in Space" was featured on the limited edition Do Right Serato pressing, released in May 2011, along with a remix of the song by Christian Prommer and Alex Barck of Jazzanova.