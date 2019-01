James Charles Rodgers (September 8, 1897 – May 26, 1933), professionally known as Jimmie Rodgers, was an American country, blues and folk singer, songwriter and musician in the early 20th century, known most widely for his rhythmic yodeling. Rodgers, along with his contemporaries the Carter Family, was among the first country music stars, cited as an inspiration by many artists and an inductee into numerous halls of fame. Rodgers was also known as "The Singing Brakeman", "The Blue Yodeler", and "The Father of Country Music".