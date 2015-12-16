Föllakzoid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04xq6c6.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3940a6c3-a334-4fc8-a5d5-1706f59118fe
Föllakzoid Tracks
Sort by
Electric
Föllakzoid
Electric
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xq6c6.jpglink
Electric
Last played on
Earth
Föllakzoid
Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xq6c6.jpglink
Earth
Last played on
Trees
Föllakzoid
Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xq6c6.jpglink
Trees
Last played on
Föllakzoid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist