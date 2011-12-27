Corbin Bleu Reivers (born February 21, 1989), known professionally as Corbin Bleu, is an American actor, model, dancer, film producer and singer-songwriter. He performed in the High School Musical film series (2006–2008). Songs from the films also charted worldwide, with the song "I Don't Dance" peaking inside the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. During this time, he also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Jump In! (2007). His first lead role was in the film Catch That Kid (2004). He has since appeared in the Discovery Kids drama series Flight 29 Down (2005–2007), as well as the film To Write Love on Her Arms (2015). He competed in the 17th season of Dancing with the Stars, partnered with professional dancer Karina Smirnoff.

He has also pursued a music career, and released his debut album Another Side on May 1, 2007, which included the single "Push It to the Limit." The album debuted at number thirty-six on the U.S. Billboard 200, selling 18,000 copies in its first week. Bleu released his second album, Speed of Light, on March 10, 2009. He returned to television, starring in the short-lived Ashton Kutcher-produced CW series, The Beautiful Life: TBL (2009), and the movie Free Style (2009). He has appeared in the films The Little Engine That Could (2011), Scary or Die (2012), Nurse 3D (2013), Sugar (2013), and The Monkey's Paw (2013).