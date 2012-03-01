Five-Eight is a band from Athens, Georgia, USA.

Since 1992, Five-Eight has recorded eight Compact Discs. They previously toured with REM,[citation needed] and have performed with Cheap Trick, The Ramones, Cracker, Pylon, and Seven Mary Three.[citation needed] The group is prominent in the Athens/Atlanta area and headlines an annual mental health benefit concert in Athens.[citation needed] The band came together in 1988 in Athens when an earlier incarnation, known as The Reasonable Men, disbanded. Before settling on the name Five Eight, at least one show was played under the name The Helgrammites.[citation needed]

The ninth Five Eight offering entitled "Your God Is Dead To Me Now" was recorded in 2010 and released in early 2011.[citation needed] Sean Dunn rejoined the group for this album. In July 2017, Five Eight released their tenth album, "Songs for St. Jude" a double album on Chicken Ranch Records with appearances by Patterson Hood and Jack Logan.

The band is the subject of the upcoming feature documentary Weirdo: The Story of Five Eight, directed by former journalist Marc Pilvinsky and due in 2017."[citation needed]