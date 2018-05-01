Radovan Vlatković (born 1962) is a Croatian born horn player. He was the former principal horn of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra (now Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin). He left that post in 1990 to devote himself to a solo career and has recorded many of the major works for horn. He is now professor of horn at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria and at the Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid. Vlatković also participates as a senior artist at the Marlboro Music Festival, has performed in chamber music and solo recital for the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, and is widely considered to be one of the world's most exceptional horn players.

Already as a student Vlatković claimed prizes at the International Horn Competition in Liége, Belgium, at the 12th Yugoslavian Music Competition and at the "Premo Ancona" Competition in Italy. Especially noteworthy is that Vlatković was awarded the First Prize at the ARD International Competition in Munich in 1983, as the prize had not been awarded to a horn player for 14 years.