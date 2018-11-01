Cluster were a German experimental musical group consisting of Hans-Joachim Roedelius and Dieter Moebius. They recorded albums in a wide variety of styles across electronic, avant-garde, and rock music, and influenced the development of contemporary popular electronic and ambient music. Cluster was active from 1971 until 2010, releasing a total of 15 albums, including collaborations with Brian Eno, Conny Plank, and Michael Rother. Musician, writer and rock historian Julian Cope places three Cluster albums in his Krautrock Top 50 and The Wire places Cluster's debut album Cluster '71 in their "One Hundred Records That Set The World On Fire".

After a decade long hiatus Cluster reunited in April, 2007. They performed at the opening of documenta 12, a major exhibition of modern and contemporary art held every five years in Kassel, Germany on June 15, 2007. In late 2007 Cluster performed at concerts across Europe and played the United States in 2008 for the first time since 1996. Cluster disbanded at the end of 2010.