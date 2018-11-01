Andrzej PanufnikPolish composer, 1914-1991. Born 24 September 1914. Died 27 October 1991
Andrzej Panufnik
1914-09-24
Andrzej Panufnik Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Andrzej Panufnik (24 September 1914 – 27 October 1991) was a Polish composer and conductor. He became established as one of the leading Polish composers, and as a conductor he was instrumental in the re-establishment of the Warsaw Philharmonic orchestra after World War II. After his increasing frustration with the extra-musical demands made on him by the country's regime, he defected to the United Kingdom in 1954, and took up British citizenship. In 1957, he became chief conductor of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, a post he relinquished after two years to devote all his time to composition.
Andrzej Panufnik Performances & Interviews
- Andrzej Panufnikhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027dklh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027dklh.jpg2014-09-26T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod celebrates the life and music of Warsaw-born composer Andrzej Panufnikhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027dkyn
Andrzej Panufnik
- Panufnik: Lullaby - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-17T15:35:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Panufnik's Lullaby.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nl03g
Panufnik: Lullaby - Preview Clip
- Panufnik: Tragic Overture - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-17T15:29:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Panufnik's Tragic Overture.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nkzh0
Panufnik: Tragic Overture - Preview Clip
Andrzej Panufnik Tracks
Cenar; Wyrwany; Hayduk (Old Polish Suite)
Andrzej Panufnik
Cenar; Wyrwany; Hayduk (Old Polish Suite)
Cenar; Wyrwany; Hayduk (Old Polish Suite)
Modlitwa [Prayer]
Roxanna Panufnik
Modlitwa [Prayer]
Modlitwa [Prayer]
Quartet no 1 (Prelude, transformation and postlude)
Andrzej Panufnik
Quartet no 1 (Prelude, transformation and postlude)
Quartet no 1 (Prelude, transformation and postlude)
Prayer for strings
Andrzej Panufnik
Prayer for strings
Prayer for strings
String Quartet no 2 (Messages)
Andrzej Panufnik
String Quartet no 2 (Messages)
String Quartet no 2 (Messages)
Suite Polska, 'Hommage à Chopin' (5th mvt)
Andrzej Panufnik
Suite Polska, 'Hommage à Chopin' (5th mvt)
Suite Polska, 'Hommage à Chopin' (5th mvt)
Lullaby, for 29 strings and two harps
Andrzej Panufnik
Lullaby, for 29 strings and two harps
Lullaby, for 29 strings and two harps
Old Polish suite for string orchestra
Andrzej Panufnik
Old Polish suite for string orchestra
Old Polish suite for string orchestra
Andante from Autumn Music
Andrzej Panufnik
Andante from Autumn Music
Andante from Autumn Music
Train of Thoughts
Andrzej Panufnik
Train of Thoughts
Train of Thoughts
Piano Trio, Op 1
Andrzej Panufnik
Piano Trio, Op 1
Piano Trio, Op 1
Landscape (excerpt)
Andrzej Panufnik
Landscape (excerpt)
Landscape (excerpt)
Lullaby, for 29 strings and two harps
Andrzej Panufnik
Lullaby, for 29 strings and two harps
Lullaby, for 29 strings and two harps
Tragic Overture
Andrzej Panufnik
Tragic Overture
Tragic Overture
Thames pageant - cantata for treble voices and school orchestra: Julius Caesar
Andrzej Panufnik
Thames pageant - cantata for treble voices and school orchestra: Julius Caesar
Thames pageant - cantata for treble voices and school orchestra: Julius Caesar
Sinfonia Sacra
Andrzej Panufnik
Sinfonia Sacra
Sinfonia Sacra
Prayer
PANUFNIK & BBC Singers
Prayer
Prayer
Sinfonia sacra (Symphony no.3)
Andrzej Panufnik
Sinfonia sacra (Symphony no.3)
Sinfonia sacra (Symphony no.3)
Reflections for piano
Andrzej Panufnik
Reflections for piano
Reflections for piano
Sinfonia rustica (Symphony no.1)
Andrzej Panufnik
Sinfonia rustica (Symphony no.1)
Sinfonia rustica (Symphony no.1)
Lullaby for 29 strings and 1/2 harps
Andrzej Panufnik
Lullaby for 29 strings and 1/2 harps
Lullaby for 29 strings and 1/2 harps
Violin Concerto
Andrzej Panufnik
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Symphony No 10 in E minor, Op 93
Andrzej Panufnik
Symphony No 10 in E minor, Op 93
Symphony No 10 in E minor, Op 93
Concerto for piano and orchestra [rev. 1972 and 1982]
Andrzej Panufnik
Concerto for piano and orchestra [rev. 1972 and 1982]
Concerto for piano and orchestra [rev. 1972 and 1982]
Polonia
Andrzej Panufnik
Polonia
Polonia
Lullaby
Andrzej Panufnik
Lullaby
Lullaby
Violin Concerto
Andrzej Panufnik
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Krakowiak (Polonia Suite)
Andrzej Panufnik
Krakowiak (Polonia Suite)
Krakowiak (Polonia Suite)
Hymn (Sinfonia Sacra)
Andrzej Panufnik
Hymn (Sinfonia Sacra)
Hymn (Sinfonia Sacra)
Hommage à Chopin
Andrzej Panufnik
Hommage à Chopin
Hommage à Chopin
Modlitva (Prayer)
Andrzej Panufnik
Modlitva (Prayer)
Modlitva (Prayer)
Playlists featuring Andrzej Panufnik
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejfzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-14T08:26:42
14
Sep
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em84fx
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-11T08:26:42
11
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8pc6q
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-21T08:26:42
21
Aug
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egznc8
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-26T08:26:42
26
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1955: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e444wh
Royal Albert Hall
1955-07-27T08:26:42
27
Jul
1955
Proms 1955: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Andrzej Panufnik Links
