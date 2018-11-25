Carmen Beth Twillie (born April 8, 1950) is an American studio singer and actress. She is a long-time friend of Tommy Morgan and has appeared as guest soloist with Morgan's choir. She is best known for singing the Elton John and Tim Rice song "Circle of Life" in the beginning of the 1994 Disney animated feature The Lion King. She worked with Pink Floyd for their 1987 album, A Momentary Lapse of Reason, providing additional voices. She provided the singing voice of Stormella in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie in 1998 and she was a vocal singer in Cats Don't Dance. She does a couple small voice roles in The Nightmare Before Christmas as the Undersea Gal and the Man under the bed. She also appeared on the Chowder episode Sing Beans doing one of the voices for the sing beans along with voice actors Jess Harnell, John DiMaggio, and Tara Strong.

She also is a backup singer, having appeared in several albums released by artists such as Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.