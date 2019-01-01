Hey! Hello! are an international power pop band, formed by the English singer-songwriter, Ginger Wildheart. The band's initial incarnation for the debut album consisted of Ginger Wildheart and New York-based singer Victoria Liedtke. Liedtke was replaced by Love Zombies singer Hollis Mahady in 2015, with Toshi, Ai Sugiyama and The Rev joining the lineup. Mahady left the band in 2016, and auditions were held to replace her. According to Ginger, the band's name was chosen by his son, who had misheard the Ramones lyric "Hey Ho, Let's Go".

The self-titled debut album was recorded throughout 2012, with Ginger playing drums, bass and guitars as well as contributing vocals. His parts were recorded by Russ Russell before being sent to New York, for Liedtke to add her vocals with engineering assistance from Bryan Scary.

In November 2012, the band released "How I Survived The Punk Wars", which was championed by Duff McKagan who commented in his Seattle weekly blog that "It's perhaps the best and most real punk rock song in a long, long time. It actually stunned me."