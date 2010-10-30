Safdar TawakuliBorn 1942
Safdar Tawakuli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/392f8c8a-336c-4c5f-aaf3-ed050d8cc6f6
Safdar Tawakuli Biography (Wikipedia)
Safdar Tawakoli (Persian: صفدر توکلی) (born 1942) is a musician from Afghanistan who focuses on afghan folkloric music Hazaragi music. He plays regional traditional music on the dambura.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Safdar Tawakuli Tracks
Sort by
Dobaiti Hazaragi (extract)
Safdar Tawakuli
Dobaiti Hazaragi (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dobaiti Hazaragi (extract)
Last played on
Safdar Tawakuli Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist