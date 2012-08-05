Jaguar80s UK heavy metal band. Formed December 1979
Jaguar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39293f1b-f2cc-418c-b0d5-6f8fbc394d6e
Jaguar Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaguar are an English heavy metal band, formed in Bristol, England, in December 1979. They had moderate success throughout Europe and Asia in the early 1980s, during the heyday of the new wave of British heavy metal movement.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jaguar Tracks
Sort by
Kigeugeu Vs Cardiac Riddim
Jaguar
Kigeugeu Vs Cardiac Riddim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kigeugeu Vs Cardiac Riddim
Last played on
Kigeugeu
Jaguar
Kigeugeu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kigeugeu
Performer
Last played on
Stormchild
Jaguar
Stormchild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stormchild
Last played on
Jaguar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist