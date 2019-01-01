Ernie MayneBorn 17 March 1871. Died 15 May 1937
Ernie Mayne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1871-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39277d12-8931-437d-9983-d88057ed47e7
Ernie Mayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernie Mayne (17 March 1871 - 15 May 1937) was an English music hall entertainer. He weighed about 20 stone and sang comic songs such as "Fried fruit fritters" about his weight. Mayne first gained interest in comedy when people laughed at him for wanting to be an airman, because of his weight. One of his songs, What d'yer think of that can still be heard today as it was later remade as Lonnie Donegan's famous song My Old Man's a Dustman. Mayne died in 1937.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernie Mayne Tracks
Sort by
Ernie Mayne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist