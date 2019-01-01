Ernie Mayne (17 March 1871 - 15 May 1937) was an English music hall entertainer. He weighed about 20 stone and sang comic songs such as "Fried fruit fritters" about his weight. Mayne first gained interest in comedy when people laughed at him for wanting to be an airman, because of his weight. One of his songs, What d'yer think of that can still be heard today as it was later remade as Lonnie Donegan's famous song My Old Man's a Dustman. Mayne died in 1937.